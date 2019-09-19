Personalize your DealNews Experience
With the included Dell SE2417HG 24" 1080p LED Monitor, it's the best deal we could find by $72 Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $40 less than the lowest price we could find for these items separately. Buy Now at eBay
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $9 for most items. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer preorders of the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and list price for this highly anticipated replica console. Buy Now at Walmart
That is the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now at eBay
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $334 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low today by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (That is $12 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
StackSocial offers the Essential Microsoft Office 2019 Training Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently
$14.63 $13.88, you'll receive all five programs. That's $235 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected; we apologize for the confusion. Buy Now at StackSocial
