New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console w/ Dell 24" 1080P Display
$245 $460
free shipping

With the included Dell SE2417HG 24" 1080p LED Monitor, it's the best deal we could find by $72 Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten
  • use coupon code "ANT45" to drop the price to $244.99
Features
  • includes game downloads of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3
  • monitor features 1920x1080 native resolution and HDMI and VGA inputs
  • Model: NJP-00024+9CD72
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ANT45"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Consoles Rakuten Microsoft
Xbox Xbox One Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register