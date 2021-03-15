New
Nordstrom Rack · 51 mins ago
XRay Men's Fira High Top Boots
$18 $120
$8 shipping

That's $24 less than XRay's direct price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Wheat.
  • Shipping add $7.95, but orders of $89 or more ship free.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/18/2021
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Nordstrom Rack XRay
Men's Boots Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register