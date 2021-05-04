XPOWER B-2 "Pro-At-Home" Pet Dryer and Vacuum for $90
Chewy · 6 hrs ago
XPOWER B-2 "Pro-At-Home" Pet Dryer and Vacuum
$90 $125
free shipping

Tips
  • Available at this price in Pink.
Features
  • 6-ft. flexible hose
  • 4 different nozzles
  • 2 HP motor
  • Published 6 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
