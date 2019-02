Adata via Rakuten offers the XPG 960GB XPG SX8200 PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive for $169.99. Coupon code "AD25" cuts that price to. With, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $49.) It features read speeds of up to 3,200MB/s.Note: This coupon can only be used once per household. (You must be signed in to use it.)