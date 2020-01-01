Open Offer in New Tab
CampSaver · 1 hr ago
XMRE 1300XT Extended Shelf Life Military-Grade MRE Multipacks
from $63
free shipping

That's at least $34 off list price and the best deal we could find. Shop Now at CampSaver

Tips
  • Use code "MARCH" to bag the discount.
  • 6 meals for $63.20.
  • 12 meals with 6 menus for $115.20.
  • 12 meals with 12 menus for $117.60.
  • Some options are on backorder, but can still be purchased at these prices today.
Features
  • includes a flameless ration heater
  • contains meals containing 1,300-1,500 calories and balanced nutrition with a variety of freeze-dried food
  • made in the USA
  • Code "MARCH"
