XCY X30 Intel 1.8GHz Barebones Mini PC
$135 $250
88 cents shipping

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BGXCYX301" to get this discount.
Features
  • Intel I7-4500U 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 802.11bgn wireless
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • 1 HDMI port
Details
  • Code "BGXCYX301"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
