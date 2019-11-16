Banggood · 1 hr ago
XCY X30 Intel 1.8GHz Barebones Mini PC
$125 $160
$2 shipping

That's $9 below our mention from September, $125 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

  • Apply code "BGXCY9101" to get this discount.
  • This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
  • Intel I7-4500U 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 802.11bgn wireless
  • 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • 1 HDMI port
  • Expires 11/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
