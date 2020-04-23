Open Offer in New Tab
Fanatical · 55 mins ago
XCOM: Chimera Squad for PC
$9 $20

This is $11 off the standard price and about a buck less than other digital storefronts are charging for this spin-off title in the hallowed strategy series. Buy Now at Fanatical

  • DealNews Editor Alan Byrne, self proclaimed master of XCOM, had this to say about Chimera Squad: "It was already the best turn-based tactics series going, and now it's also (probably) the cheapest."
