XCOM 2 for PC
$5 $60

That's the cheapest this strategy classic has ever been, and a low now by $47. Buy Now at Steam

  • You can also get the nigh-essential War of the Chosen expansion for $9.99 (a $25 low).
  • PC Gamer gave it 94/100: "Exceptionally tough, rewarding strategy and a masterful reworking of the XCOM formula. We'll play this forever."
