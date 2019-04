Android 7.1.2 OS (Nougat)

Amlogic S905W ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor

2GB RAM and 16GB eMMC Storage

4K and HDR support

remote control and HD cable

Acwholesaler via eBay offers the X96mini Android TV Streaming Box forwith. That's $14 off and tied with our mention from a day ago as the lowest price we could find. It features: