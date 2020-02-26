Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
X2O USCG Type III Life Jacket 4-Pack w/ Throwable Boat Cushion
$37 $54
free shipping

That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay over $20 for a single X2O adult life jacket elsewhere.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4 US Coast Guard Type III approved life jackets
  • boat cushion functions as seat cushion or emergency throwable flotation device
