Assuming you'll use the points, that's that's the best deal we could find by $12, although we saw it for $4 less in April. Buy Now
Amazon offers the X-Acto Helix Electric Pencil Sharpener in Silver/Gray for $16.17 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $13 and the best price we've seen for an X-Acto electric sharpener. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rocketbook Everlast 6" x 8.8" Smart Reusable Executive Notebook in Atomic Red with Pen and Microfiber Cloth for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in Assorted Colors for $11.99. Complete the mail-in rebate linked below to cut that to $0. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $12 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now
That's $2 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the X-Acto Z Series #1 Knife with Safety Cap for $4.68 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a slight drop from our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
