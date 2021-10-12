Be among the first to enjoy this all-inclusive adults-only beach resort in Playa del Carmen. Plus, you'll bag discounts on romantic dinners, premiums wines and spirits, and excursions. Plus, stay this December or January and get your choice of a one-day beach cabana rental or 50-minute massage. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by November 29 for stays from December 2 through February 28, 2023.
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
That's the best deal we could find for this swanky 5-star resort stay by $745. Plus, you'll receive a range of bonuses, including a welcome drink, complimentary WiFi, daily meals, and spa treatments. Even better, you'll be staying in a Superior Room with rainfall shower and private balcony. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 2023.
- Select dates incur additional surcharges.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- The 5-Star Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort in Duong To has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 9 reviews.
- daily breakfast
- daily fixed-menu lunch or dinner
- two spa treatments per person
- roundtrip airport transfers
- discounted additional nights
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
That's the best rate we could find for an 8-night stay by at least $946. Even better, all meals, select drinks (even alcoholic ones), 1-way airport transfers, and a 30-minute Oriental Herbs Salt Body Scrub for two are included. You'll also receive complimentary use of the WellFit Spa, plus daily activities and entertainment with shows, live music, courses, and themed evenings. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- 10-night vouchers are also available for $1,119.
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through December 23, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Prices include VAT.
- The 5-star Robinson Khao Lak Resort has an Expedia rating of 92% based on 68 reviews.
- deluxe double room with a private balcony overlooking the resort gardens
- on-site activities like golf, tennis, guided bike tours, archery, and Muy Thai boxing
- 9 bars and restaurants on site
- discounted additional nights
Book by October 20 and save on this newly-renovated resort, with a new water park. Plus, save 10% on room upgrades, cabanas, and photo sessions. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by October 20 for stays through February 28, 2023. (Blackout dates may apply.)
- The family-friendly Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort & Water Park in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 976 reviews.
