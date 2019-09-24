Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Target
That's tied with our mention from July, $101 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $4 under last month's mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
