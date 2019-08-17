New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife
$72 $187
free shipping

eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • full tang, triple-riveted handle
  • tempered to 58⁰ Rockwell
  • full bolster and finger guard
  • contoured handle
  • Model: 4583-7/20
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
