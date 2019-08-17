Personalize your DealNews Experience
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Home & Cook takes up to 85% off a selection of All-Clad factory-second cookware during its VIP Factory Seconds Sale. (Enter your email address to view the sale.) Plus, you'll also get an extra 20% off a single item plus free shipping. (It doesn't require a coupon, but it will only apply if there's one item in your cart.) That's the strongest discount we've seen on these items in well over a year. Shop Now
Kitcheni via Amazon offers the Covadq Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack for $159.99. Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "MSRU9IQ6" to cut that to $85.59. With free shipping, that's $74 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
iSpring Water Systems via Rakuen offers its iSpring Reverse Osmosis System for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $279.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2 although most charge $193 or more. (It's also the second best price we've seen). Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
