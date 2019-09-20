Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
After factoring the credit, that's the sharpest deal we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Target
That's tied with our mention from July, $101 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
Sign In or Register