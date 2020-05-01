Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
TomTop · 1 hr ago
Wrist Pulse Meter Blood Pressure Monitor
$13 $26
free shipping

That's more than half off the regular price. Buy Now at TomTop

Tips
  • It can take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • measures blood pressure and pulse
  • 1-button operation
  • large LCD screen
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health TomTop
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register