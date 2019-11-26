Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Wrangler 30" Rolling Duffel
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Black or Gray
  • in-line blade wheels
  • top & rear carry handle
  • telescopic handle
  • extra-large zippered accessory pocket
  • measures 30" x 12" x 13"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Walmart Wrangler
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register