Worx and Rockwell Tools at eBay: Up to 67% off

Choose from over 180 items, including garden power tools, oscillating tool kits, car jump starters, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx 2.5A Oscillating Multi-Tool with Clip-In Wrench for $32.99 (low by $26).
Published 20 min ago
Save on up to 25 models, with prices starting from $37. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 5.5A Electric 15" Dual Line Grass Trimmer / Edger for $46.99 (low by a buck).
You can choose from 14 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
It's $11 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
That's a $29 drop since we saw it three days ago and $153 less than buying these items separately new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Lawn Mower
- dual 20V PowerShare batteries
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- Trimmer/Edger
- 90° pivoting cutting-head
- telescopic-shaft
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG911
