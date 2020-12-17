New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Worx WG450 Snow Thrower
$76 in cart $170
free shipping

Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $94 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Worx via eBay
  • multi-position chute deflector adjustment
  • rubberized wheel-tread
  • 120V - 60Hz output
  • 13" cutting diameter
