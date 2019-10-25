New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx Turbine Fusion Blower / Mulcher / Vacuum
$54
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for $4 less in August. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUST4HOME" to get this deal.
  • Walmart and Amazon have it for a few cents more.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • Air speeds up to 60 mph
  • Air volume up to 525 cfm
  • 24:1 mulch ratio
  • Leaf collection bag & shoulder strap
  • Model: WG510
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUST4HOME"
  • Expires 10/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register