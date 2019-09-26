New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Worx Turbine 450 Electric Leaf Blower
$30 $36
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 2 speeds
  • hyper-stream air nozzle
  • one-hand operation
  • cord retainer
  • Model: WG519
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register