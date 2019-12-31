Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Worx Trivac 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum
$55 $65
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from a last month and $14 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 12-amp
  • debris collection bag
  • 1.2 bushel capacity
  • 80- to 120-mph air speed
  • Model: WG505
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
Garden Tools Worx Tools
