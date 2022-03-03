You'd pay $52 for seven of the Rockwell RW8954 blades elsewhere. It's a pretty solid deal for a kit that purports to work with all brands of oscillating tools. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 7 Rockwell RW8954 4" Semi-Circle Saw Blades
- 5 Rockwell RW8960 1-3/8" Wood Plunge Blades
- 3 Rockwell RW8949 1-1/8" Wood End Cut Blades
- 3 Rockwell RW8923 Triangle Carbide Rasps
- WORX Tool Bag
- Blue Ridge BR9207U Safety Glasses
That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to drop it to $78.79, which is $51 less than you'd pay for brand new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- crevice tool
- wide nozzle
- shoulder strap
- Model: WX031L.9
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Coupon code "REFURB15" yields extra savings on a variety of refurbished tools that come with a 2-year warranty, including garden tools, pressure washers, saws, drills, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $152.74 ($27 under last week's mention and the best we could find now by $46).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: It's now $82.98. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay $9 more for a new one after applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
That's $61 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
Add three 2-packs (6 items total) to your cart to get the discount. That drops the price to $55 per 2-pack, which is the awesome deal here. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 sawhorses included in each 2-pack
- 2 bar clamps in each 2-pack
- 1000-lbs. capacity
- Model: WX065
