With escalating gas prices, now may be a good time to swap over to electric tools/yard tools, if you haven't already. At up to 72% off, that is some pretty decent savings. Plus, these Worx Power Share batteries/chargers are compatible with over 75 tools. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Worx 20V Power Share 4mAh MaxLithium Battery for $40 ($40 less than a new one).
- These items are sold by Worx via eBay.
Power stations are marked up to 25% off, trimmers start from $69, pressure washers from $99, and there's more. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price it's been on Amazon and $3 less than Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.5" Japanese stainless steel blade
- polished hardwood handle
- Model: NJP135
You'll save $5 and bring some organization to that chaos that is your garage. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Horusdy via Amazon.
- Pictured tools not included.
- includes four 16" rails that can be used individually or connected together
- 20 galvanized steel hooks with non-slip vinyl coverings (each holds up to 15 lbs.)
- 20 ABS pegs (each holds up to 5.5 lbs.)
- Model: 97792
Apply coupon code "TKTILLER" for a savings of $81, making it the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- foldable handle
- removable blade
- adjustable working width
- Model: TGTL01A
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
