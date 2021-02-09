Save up to 84% on a huge selection including multi-tools, power washers, trimmers, and more. Get an additional 10% savings when you add your item to the cart. Choose from new, open-box, or refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worxgt via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Worx WX686L 2.5a Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34.99 ($24 below new).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Use code "PREZDAY20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted Makita power tools, including saws, drills, shop speakers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) is pictured for $64 ($56 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate and sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $34 after coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $111.99 (low by $157 for new model).
That's a widely matched price, but it's $13 off and a great deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
It's a buck under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
That's $30 under what Amazon charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- quick connect
- 22" reach
- connects to any 20V or 40V Hydroshot model
- Model: WA1800
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
