New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx Power Tools, Yard Tools, and Equipment at eBay
up to 84% off + extra 10% off in cart
free shipping

Save up to 84% on a huge selection including multi-tools, power washers, trimmers, and more. Get an additional 10% savings when you add your item to the cart. Choose from new, open-box, or refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worxgt via eBay.
  • Pictured is the Refurb Worx WX686L 2.5a Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34.99 ($24 below new).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Open-Box Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register