Worx Outlet at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 15% off

Save on up to 25 models, with prices starting from $28 after coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 5.5A Electric 15" Dual Line Grass Trimmer / Edger for $35.69 ($18 less than new).
Choose from over 180 items, including garden power tools, oscillating tool kits, car jump starters, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx 2.5A Oscillating Multi-Tool with Clip-In Wrench for $32.99 (low by $26).
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 30-foot hose
- onboard soap tank
- integrated cord wrap and accessory slots
- brass quick-connector
- 6 different nozzles
- Model: WG604.1
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Prime members save more than 50% and get the best price we found by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- This deal is for Prime members only.
- includes mandrels, installation plate, hex key, and 13 saw blades, and storage case
- made of heat-treated carbon steel
- Model: MKGP01
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
It's $11 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make it the best we've seen and currently $13 less than a new model costs at other stores. (It's also $6 under last week's refurb mention). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
That's a $29 drop since we saw it three days ago and $153 less than buying these items separately new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Lawn Mower
- dual 20V PowerShare batteries
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- Trimmer/Edger
- 90° pivoting cutting-head
- telescopic-shaft
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG911
Sign In or Register