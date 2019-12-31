Open Offer in New Tab
Worx JawSaw 5A Electric Chainsaw
$68 $80
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • blade & chain retract until they're fully enclosed in the guard, protecting users from dangerous contact
  • 4" maximum cutting diameter
  • auto-tension system
  • Model: WG307
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2019
