eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx GT Revolution String Trimmer with 30 Minute Quick Charger
$79 $170
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICK2SAVE" to save. That's $91 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 6 rotating head positions
  • telescoping shaft & 7-position front handle
  • in-line wheels for edger mode
  • on-board extra spool holder
  • 2 20V batteries with charger 3 10-ft. trimmer spools
  • Code "PICK2SAVE"
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
