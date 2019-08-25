Personalize your DealNews Experience
Worx via eBay offers the Worx GT Revolution 20V PowerShare Electric String Trimmer/Edger for $89. In-cart, it drops to $75.65. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
