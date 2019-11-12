New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx Air 20V Cordless Blower/Sweeper
$56 $170
free shipping

That's $14 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find now by $62. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBO20" to get this price.
Features
  • includes 8 attachments
  • 4.0Ah high-capacity battery
  • 120 mph air speed
  • Model: WG545.4
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register