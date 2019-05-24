Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 8-Amp 8" 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw & Chainsaw for $44.99. Apply coupon code "PRESUMMER" cuts it to $38.24. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $42 less than the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
  • this item is new but may not ship in original retail packaging
Features
  • 8-amp motor
  • 8" bar length
  • 8-foot extension pole
  • Model: WG310