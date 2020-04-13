Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Worx 8" 20V Cordless Shrubber Trimmer
$40 $55
free shipping

That's $10 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • includes 4" grass shear blade and 8" shrub shear blade
  • overmold soft grip handle
  • battery not included
  • Model: WG801.9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register