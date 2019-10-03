New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Worx 56V 13" Cordless String Trimmer/Edger & Turbine Leaf Blower Combo
$199 $399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $104 and just $10 more than an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 2 56V MaxLithium batteries
  • string trimmer converts to wheeled edger
  • 56V turbine leaf blower
  • 20-ft. trimmer spool
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register