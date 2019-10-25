New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 56V 13" Cordless String Trimmer/Edger & Turbine Leaf Blower Combo
$169
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUST4HOME" to yield this price.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • string trimmer converts to wheeled edger
  • 2 56V MaxLithium batteries
  • 56V turbine leaf blower
  • 20-ft. trimmer spool
  • Model: WG926
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUST4HOME"
  • Expires 10/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register