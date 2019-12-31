Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
Worx 4.5" Compact Circular Saw
$36 $42
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5 and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to cut it to $35.70.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 4,000 rpm
  • cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
  • dust port
  • Model: WX429L
  Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 52 min ago
