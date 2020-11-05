New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Worx 24" Electric Hedge Trimmer
$67 $79
free shipping

Add it to your cart to bag the automatic discount. That's a low by $18. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 24" dual-action blades
  • rotating cutting head
  • inline rear motor
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register