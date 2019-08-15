- Create an Account or Login
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt Trimmer / Edger & Blower Kit for $74 with free shipping. That's $6 under our November mention and $88 less than a new kit. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 less than our open-box mention from a year ago, and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx Powershare GT Revolution Trimmer & Turbine Blower Kit for $74 with free shipping. That's $36 less than we found for a new model. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Watering Controller for $45.69 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers the Tacklife Lawn Aerator Shoes for $11.54. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "XSRSX8QK" to drop the price to $6.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it a buck less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tid with last week's mention at $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $28 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $12 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
