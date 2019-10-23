Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Worx via eBay offers the Worx 4-volt Cordless ZipSnip Cutting Tool for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3, although most charge around $36 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find for a sealed unit by $7, although we saw it for $4 less in May. Buy Now at eBay
It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge $48. (We saw it for $2 less in our mention from almost a month ago.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $82 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Sears offers an extra 10% off a selection of Craftsman tools and storage, rendering a total discount of up to 79% off original prices. Shop Now at Sears
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on drill/driver sets, sanders, saws, and more. Buy Now at Amazon
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $18 today and by far the best we've seen. (It's also $28 cheaper than our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under the best deal we could find for a similar plan elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Most stores charge around $30. They're available in Black / Blue or Blue / Pink in many sizes. Buy Now at eBay
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $74 less than what you'd pay new. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $100 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
