eBay · 54 mins ago
Worx 20V MaxLithium Cordless Extension Pole for JawSaw
$25 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay

  • use coupon code "JANSAVE" to drop the price.
  • sold by WORX via eBay
  • extends your JawSaw's reach up to 12-feet
  • Model: WA0169
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Expires 1/30/2020
