eBay · 34 mins ago
Worx 20V Li-ion Ai Drill and Reciprocating Saw Combo Kit
$84 in cart $99
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this combo by $18. (You'd pay at least $100 for what appears to be the same drill, with battery, alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Discount applies in cart.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • drill / driver features 0-350/0-1300 rpm and 265 in-lbs. torque
  • saw features tool-less blade change system
  • Expires 5/12/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
