eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 20V Cordless 4-Piece Ai Drill Kit
$87 $102
free shipping

That's $113 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JANSAVE" to get this price.
Features
  • Ai Drill, Worxsaw, reciprocating saw, and flex light
  • 2 20V batteries
  • carry bag
  • Model: WX947L
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Expires 1/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
