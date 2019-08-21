Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Worth Home Products Instant Pendant Recessed Light Conversion Kit in Brushed Bronze for $41 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Seatoplighting via Amazon offers the BHCLight 200-LED 65.3-Foot Solar String Lights in Copper-200 for $14.99. Coupon code "Q2OJSSMX" cuts that to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the SGL 9-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 4" Dimmable LED Recessed Light 12-Pack in 5000K Downlight White for $79.99. Coupon code "D78TL5G2" drops the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
