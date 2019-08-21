New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Worth Home Products Instant Pendant Recessed Light Conversion Kit
$41 $68
free shipping

Walmart offers the Worth Home Products Instant Pendant Recessed Light Conversion Kit in Brushed Bronze for $41 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

Features
  • Linen glass shade
  • 48" adjustable cord
  • Model: PBN-6032
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register