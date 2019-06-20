sponsored
Wearbuds · 41 mins ago
from $99
free shipping
Wearbuds via Kickstarter offers the World's 1st Smartband-Housed True Wireless Earbuds starting from $99 with free shipping.
There are 500 super early bird units available for $49, 1,000 early bird for $69, and unlimited special Wearbuds for $99. They were recently featured in Unbox Therapy's latest YouTube review video.
Note: Kickstarter projects are not guaranteed and there are no refunds if a project fails to deliver. See the Kickstarter accountability page for more info. Shop Now
Features
- true wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Qualcomm smart audio chipset
- support aptX codec
- graphene-augmented drivers
- instant pairing
- 4 hour play time, 12 hours total with band
- IPX6 water-resistance for earbuds, IPX5 water-resistance for smartband
- heart rate, steps, and sleep pattern monitoring
- notifications for calls, messages, and apps
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Sign In or Register