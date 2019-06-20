New
World's 1st Smartband-Housed True Wireless Earbuds
Wearbuds via Kickstarter offers the World's 1st Smartband-Housed True Wireless Earbuds starting from $49 with free shipping. There are 500 super early bird units available for $49, 1,000 early bird for $69, and unlimited special Wearbuds for $99. They were recently featured in Unbox Therapy's latest YouTube review video.

Note: Kickstarter projects are not guaranteed and there are no refunds if a project fails to deliver. See the Kickstarter accountability page for more info. Shop Now
Features
  • true wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Qualcomm smart audio chipset
  • support aptX codec
  • graphene-augmented drivers
  • instant pairing
  • 4 hour play time, 12 hours total with band
  • IPX6 water-resistance for earbuds, IPX5 water-resistance for smartband
  • heart rate, steps, and sleep pattern monitoring
  • notifications for calls, messages, and apps
