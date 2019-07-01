eBay · 1 hr ago
$52 $74
free shipping
Anderlink via eBay offers the Worlde Panda Mini 25-Key Portable Keyboard for $51.72 with free shipping. That's $22 off the list price and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- 25 velocity sensitive keys
- 8 backlit trigger pads
- 4 MIDI control groups
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
