Walmart · 1 hr ago
World Tech Toys Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 1:12 Electric RC Car
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $24.

Update: The price has increased to $19.97. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Pickup availability varies by location.
  • It requires six AA batteries (not included).
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
Details
  • Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
