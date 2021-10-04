sponsored
New
WorldRemit · 1 hr ago
Zero fees on your first THREE money transfers
Send money worldwide with low-cost money transfers from World Remit. Plus, get zero fees on your first 3 money transfers using the code "3FREE".
Features
- Send money online from the U.S. to over 130 countries
- Choose from over 70 currencies
- 90% of transfers are ready in minutes
- Better exchange rates & lower fees than most conventional banks & transfer services
- Mobile money, bank transfer, cash for pickup, & airtime top up options
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Sign In or Register