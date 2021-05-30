World Market Sale: extra 15% off w/ pickup

New
World Market · 26 mins ago
extra 15% off w/ pickup
Use coupon code "CURBSIDE15" and select in-store pickup to take an extra 15% off most items storewide - including sale and clearance items. Shop Now at World Market
Tips
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Some exclusions apply, including Instant Pot items and gift cards.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
CB2 · 2 wks ago
CB2 New May Clearance Markdowns
up to 50% off
free shipping on smaller items
Save up to 50% off over 290 items including furniture, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
New
CB2 · 1 hr ago
CB2 Clearance Sale
up to 50% off
Over 275 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows,, Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Plus, if paying with a CB2 Credit Card, you'll receive 20% back in CB2 Reward Dollars for future purchases.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Furniture at Amazon
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on over 100 items including craft items, home decor, beds, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Zinus Luis Quick Lock 14" Metal Platform Bed Frame for $86.79 ($93 off)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Memorial Day Mattress Sale
up to 70% off
Save on more than 2,000 items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Restonic Ascot 14" Firm Mattress in Queen size for $799 ($420 off).
- Shipping surcharges are assessed during checkout and will vary based on size and weight.
World Market · 6 days ago
World Market Outdoor Sale
up to 25% off
Save on a wide range of patio furniture, umbrellas, dinnerware, grilling accessories, and more. Shop Now at World Market
Tips
- Pictured is the Natural Eucalyptus Zaragoza Outdoor Bench for $374.99 ($125 off)
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
World Market · 1 mo ago
Esschert Design 5L Glass Bottle Terrarium Starter Set w/ Tools
$30 $60
pickup only
That's the lowest price we could find by $26 and a great way to bring the outdoors inside your home. Buy Now at World Market
Tips
- It's available for pickup only; stock is limited by ZIP.
Features
- Includes glass terrarium bottle, funnel, activated carbon and telescoping rake and spade
