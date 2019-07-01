New
$126 $350
$25 shipping
World Market offers the World Market Round Wood Zarah Pub Table for $139.99. Coupon code "HAPPYJULY4" cuts it to $125.99. With $25 oversized shipping fee, that's a total savings of $224 and the lowest price we could find. (Free in-store pickup may be available in select ZIPs.) Buy Now
Features
- it measures 40" x 42" x 38.1"
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
Features
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Society Den Multi-Purpose Bar Table Set
from $230 $300
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Multi-Purpose Bar Table Set in several colors (Dex pictured) for $229.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Shop Now
Tips
- Non-members pay an additional $23.
Features
- 20" x 60" x 36" table
- 3 barstools
- USB ports
- Model: THY100BTSPE
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
Amazon · 3 days ago
Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set
$125 $150
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Furinno Jaya End Table One
$14 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Furinno Jaya End Table One for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19" x 20" x 16"
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set
$259
free shipping
Amazon offers the Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set in Antique Oak for $258.92 with free scheduled delivery. That's $9 under our May mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- coffee table measures 20" x 46" x 26"
- 2 end tables measure 25" x 20" x 26"
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table
$144 $164
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sauder Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table in Craftsman Oak Finish for $143.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- measures 43" x 19.5" x 19"
- Model: 420011
World Market · 3 wks ago
World Market Indoor Furniture Clearance
Up to 60% off + 10% off
pickup at World Market
Save on chairs, sofas, desks, tables, and more
World Market takes up to 60% off clearance indoor furniture. Plus coupon code "SAVEBIG10" cuts an extra 10% off. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $8.95. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- World Market Metal Top Wyatt Pub Table for $161.99 ($288 off)
- World Market Caitlin Sectional Sofa with Chaise for $539.99 (pictured, $460 off)
New
World Market · 54 mins ago
World Market Natural Linen Paige Upholstered Dining Bench
$135 $300
free shipping
World Market offers the World Market Natural Linen Paige Upholstered Dining Bench for $149.99. Coupon code "HAPPYJULY4" cuts it to $134.99. With free shipping, that's a total savings of $165. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 19"
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
